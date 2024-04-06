Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 485 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.0% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.14. 4,410,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063,366. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

