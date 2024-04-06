Harvey Investment Co. LLC Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.0% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $169.14. 4,410,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,063,366. The company has a market cap of $232.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.23.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

