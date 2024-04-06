HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HONE shares. StockNews.com lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance
HONE stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $440.81 million, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.74.
HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
HarborOne Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.
About HarborOne Bancorp
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.
Featured Articles
