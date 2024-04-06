GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,431 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. GSK accounts for approximately 3.3% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in GSK were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 255.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,071,000 after buying an additional 5,526,736 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,232,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in GSK by 146.7% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,917,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $43.84.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

