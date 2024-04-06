Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $27.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 255,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,706,000.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

