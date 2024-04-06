Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 45.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 125,523 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 29,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

