Grimes & Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,740. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

