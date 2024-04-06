Grimes & Company Inc. Takes $1.13 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $7,071,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $1,265,000. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $51,431,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $1,349,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.38. 1,691,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

