Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 366 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,326 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,382,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $196,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,357,238 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $322,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,022 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $137,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $265,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,417.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $137,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,541.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,300 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.29. 1,632,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,952. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.65 and its 200 day moving average is $133.71. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

