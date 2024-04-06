Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 112 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $643.42.

KLA Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $10.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $682.84. 712,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $670.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.32. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

