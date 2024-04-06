Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,488 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.66. 39,352,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,936,164. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.