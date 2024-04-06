Grimes & Company Inc. Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $9.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $379.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,353. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $381.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

