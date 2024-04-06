Grimes & Company Inc. Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $476.49. 5,550,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,341,335. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.