Grimes & Company Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,919 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.44. 717,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,980. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $26.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.