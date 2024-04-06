Grimes & Company Inc. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $71.68. 11,530,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,800,054. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average of $71.54.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.