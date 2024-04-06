Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 273 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

IDXX stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $519.54. 420,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,633. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $548.56 and a 200-day moving average of $504.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.26.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

