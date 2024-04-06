Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Issues Earnings Results

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $862.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Greenbrier Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

In related news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,349.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,719 shares of company stock worth $547,803 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,047,000 after purchasing an additional 74,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 31.9% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,214,000 after purchasing an additional 249,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 37,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

