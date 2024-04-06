Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF) Trading Down 1.6%

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $17.14. Approximately 2,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 6,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grayscale Future of Finance ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grayscale Future of Finance ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 8.19% of Grayscale Future of Finance ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (GFOF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks identified as shaping the Future of Finance. GFOF was launched on Feb 1, 2022 and is managed by Grayscale.

