Gouws Capital LLC Has $8.63 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gouws Capital LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,072 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 7.0% of Gouws Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 21,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,857 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $8.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $713.72. 1,541,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $476.75 and a 52-week high of $787.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $728.42 and its 200-day moving average is $649.68.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.68%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $673.36.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

