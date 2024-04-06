Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Stock Position Lessened by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AAAU traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. 3,101,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,421. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.