Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,555,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,003 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.68% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $79,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMBD. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 419.6% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000.

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMBD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,921. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85.

About Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad emerging market bonds with any maturity. EMBD was launched on Jun 1, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

