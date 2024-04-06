GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) CEO Lei Wu Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $727,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,322,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 1st, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $29,530.00.
- On Tuesday, March 26th, Lei Wu sold 6 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $165.84.
GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of GCT stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.26. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $45.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GigaCloud Technology Company Profile
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
