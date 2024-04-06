GFS Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for about 1.5% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $10,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 40.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:UL opened at $48.44 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.