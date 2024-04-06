GFS Advisors LLC Purchases 629 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.8% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VTI stock opened at $257.15 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The firm has a market cap of $362.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.26 and a 200 day moving average of $233.89.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

