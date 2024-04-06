GFS Advisors LLC Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GFS Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,488,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,806,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VTV opened at $160.61 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.48. The stock has a market cap of $112.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

