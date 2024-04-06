GFS Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 25,787 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 115,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after acquiring an additional 116,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.08, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.78.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

