Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.77

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.77 and traded as high as $2.89. Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 43,264 shares.

Genetic Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75.

Institutional Trading of Genetic Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genetic Technologies stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Free Report) by 148.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,901 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.50% of Genetic Technologies worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate.

