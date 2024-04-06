Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.38

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.38 and traded as high as $12.19. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 527,046 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GEL

Genesis Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.31). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $774.10 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 90.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.