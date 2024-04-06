Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 30th

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Generation Income Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Generation Income Properties stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. Generation Income Properties has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

