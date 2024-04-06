Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GBIO shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $3.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $263.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.79.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,949,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,484,000 after acquiring an additional 36,532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,931,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,591,000 after purchasing an additional 167,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Generation Bio by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,616,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 114,082 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,577,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after buying an additional 95,138 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,552,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 213,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

