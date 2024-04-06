General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $295.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.89. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $295.45.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.08.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

