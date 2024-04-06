Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Upgraded by OTR Global to “Positive”

OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GNRC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.80.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $134.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45. Generac has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.07.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Generac by 273.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Generac by 4.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 545,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,286,000 after buying an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

