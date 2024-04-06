Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $138.85 and last traded at $138.31. Approximately 1,136,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 995,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

Generac Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

