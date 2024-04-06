GateToken (GT) Reaches One Day Volume of $26.98 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $709.01 million and approximately $26.98 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $7.36 or 0.00010866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00014263 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00020845 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001554 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,761.00 or 1.00083617 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.28 or 0.00127439 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,374,161 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 95,975,058.63252945 in circulation. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io."

