GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) General Counsel Sells $50,840.19 in Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GameStop Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $11.26 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 563.28 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). GameStop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GME shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GameStop

Institutional Trading of GameStop

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in GameStop by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 806,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,316,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,131,000 after purchasing an additional 243,608 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 346,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 198,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.