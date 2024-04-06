Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.29

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$15.29 and last traded at C$14.96, with a volume of 623679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Stock Up 0.5 %

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.51.

(Get Free Report)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.