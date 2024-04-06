G999 Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 71.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $905.67 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded up 251.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00069101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00024866 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00016215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00005932 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

