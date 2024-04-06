Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 4,992 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $100.78 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $136.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.18 and its 200 day moving average is $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.92%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

