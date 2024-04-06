Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 404 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,848 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $265,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,417.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $265,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,417.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $137,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,541.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,300 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.71.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

