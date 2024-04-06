Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 315 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. owned 0.07% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8,785.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after purchasing an additional 308,360 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 78,217 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,146,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,815,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $95.40 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $97.78. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.56.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.