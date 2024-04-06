Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 10,107 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,241 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.60 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

