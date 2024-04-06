Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.66 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,139,872,000 after buying an additional 484,072 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after buying an additional 724,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,132,000 after buying an additional 78,630 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after buying an additional 1,647,053 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy stock opened at $109.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.37. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

