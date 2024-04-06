Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,497 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after buying an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,309,361,000 after buying an additional 452,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $949,042,000 after buying an additional 153,168 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $183.14 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.40 and its 200 day moving average is $208.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 25th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.