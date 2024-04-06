Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of Prologis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after buying an additional 42,073 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in Prologis by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,611,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Prologis during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.74. 5,099,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,304. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.91. The company has a market cap of $115.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s payout ratio is 116.72%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

