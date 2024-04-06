Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCBGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 948,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the previous session’s volume of 225,240 shares.The stock last traded at $21.13 and had previously closed at $21.11.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0647 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLCB. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

