Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 948,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the previous session’s volume of 225,240 shares.The stock last traded at $21.13 and had previously closed at $21.11.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0647 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLCB. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter.

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

