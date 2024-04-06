Forza Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Forza Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 1.1% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 15,439.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,386 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 11,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 83,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 76,638 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $189.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.15.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

