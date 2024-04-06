Forza Wealth Management LLC Sells 515 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Forza Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Broadcom by 43.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,755 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,339.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,289.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,085.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total transaction of $3,418,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,819,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total transaction of $3,418,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,819,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,310 shares of company stock valued at $32,840,567. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

