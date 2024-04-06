Forza Wealth Management LLC Has $398,000 Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $715,848.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,761,366.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $209.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.34 and a 200 day moving average of $197.77. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

