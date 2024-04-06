Forza Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $295.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.89. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $295.45.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.08.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

