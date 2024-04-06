Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortis from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. Fortis has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4382 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fortis by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

